2012年 4月 17日

Argentina presents bill to take over Repsol's YPF

BUENOS AIRES, April 16 Argentina's government said on Monday it will present a bill to the Senate aimed at taking control of the country's biggest oil company, YPF , which is controlled by Spain's Repsol.

The bill would allow the government to expropriate 51 percent of YPF shares. Forty-nine percent of those shares would be put in the hands of oil-producing provinces.

