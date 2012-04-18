YPF shares plummet on Argentina takeover bid

BUENOS AIRES, April 18 Shares of Argentina's
leading energy company YPF slumped 23 percent on Wednesday after
officials said the government would not pay majority holder
Repsol what it wants for control of the firm.
Argentina on Monday unveiled its plan to nationalize YPF
, in which Spain's Repsol has a 57 percent
stake.
YPF shares had taken a beating in the run-up to the
announcement. On Wednesday they sold off again, to 82.7 pesos
per share from Tuesday's (1715 GMT) close of 108 pesos in Buenos
Aires, as investors figured in the cost of the expected looming
spat over the price that Argentina is willing to pay for 51
percent of the company.
Late on Tuesday, Argentina said it did not intend to pay the
$9.3 billion that Repsol is demanding for 51 percent of YPF.
"Everyone knew the risk of nationalization was high," said
one local economist who is following the YPF saga. "But now
there's more information out there about the price that
Argentina is willing to pay for a controlling stake in YPF."
The company's U.S.-listed shares were down 27
percent in afternoon trade in New York.