UPDATE 2-Argentina's YPF says can fund most investment needs

* State-controlled company details $37.2 bln investment plan
* Says will fund $32.6 bln with cash flow, some debt
* CEO says in "advanced conversations" with Chevron
* Slashes dividend ratio to focus on output boost
By Alejandro Lifschitz and Karina Grazina
BUENOS AIRES, Aug 30 Argentine energy company
YPF said on Thursday it would use its own cash flow to fund most
of the $37.2 billion needed to boost oil and natural gas output
by about a third over the next five years.
President Cristina Fernandez seized control of YPF
from Repsol in April, accusing the
Spanish oil major of investing too little and making Argentina
increasingly reliant on pricey imports.
Chief Executive Miguel Galuccio, a former executive at
global oilfield services company Schlumberger Ltd, said YPF's
2013-17 investment plan could be reduced to $24.7 billion if it
failed to find a partner to develop jointly a
250-square-kilometer (97-square-mile) shale field.
Argentina sits on huge resources of shale natural gas and
oil, but large amounts of capital would be needed to bring them
into production and the country remains virtually shut out of
global credit markets a decade after staging the biggest
sovereign debt default in history.
"We've got 80 percent of the (investment) program covered
with operating cash flow, not earnings, and the remaining 20
percent coming from debt," Galuccio said. The total contributed
by YPF would be $32.6 billion.
YPF's net cash flow was 12.8 billion pesos ($2.8 billion)
last year, while net profit came to 5.3 billion pesos.
Soon before Fernandez announced the YPF takeover, Repsol
said it would cost $25 billion a year to develop the world-class
Vaca Muerta shale find that has drawn interest from
international oil companies despite jitters about the investment
climate in Latin America's No. 3 economy.
Galuccio said the company was in "advanced conversations"
with U.S. energy firm Chevron Corp and that several
Argentine-based companies, including Bridas Corp, were
interested in investing in YPF.
"A lot has been said about the company's financial
stability, and I want to send a message to markets here in
Argentina and abroad: the company's financial stability is
guaranteed," he said.
"We signed a memorandum of understanding yesterday with a
local partner that is willing to invest $500 million in a YPF
project ... We're in advanced conversations with Chevron."
Industry analysts say YPF's limited financing options mean
its chances of developing Vaca Muerta hinge on its success in
luring deep-pocketed partners with the technical know-how to
exploit shale resources.
OUTPUT TARGETS
YPF aims to boost oil and natural gas production by 32
percent by the end of 2017, reversing years of declining
hydrocarbons output in Argentina at a time of strong demand.
Crude production fell 5.9 percent and natural gas output
slipped 3.4 percent last year as power demand rose 5.1 percent,
according to data from the Argentine Institute of Petroleum and
Gas.
YPF's proven reserves of crude and natural gas, which do not
include the new shale finds, declined 15 percent and 31 percent,
respectively, between 2007 and 2010.
Since it was put under state control in May, YPF has said it
will slash dividend payments in order to boost investment in
production.
The company also wants to revive refining activity, aiming
for an increase in gasoline and diesel output of 37 percent by
end-2017.
Galuccio said on Thursday the dividend payout ratio would be
set at 5 percent, with a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of below 1.5.
Before the takeover, YPF had one of the most generous
dividend policies in the industry, with a ratio of about 75
percent to 80 percent.
Fernandez's decision to expropriate a controlling stake in
YPF riled Repsol and the Spanish government but was popular with
many Argentines.
The opposition Radical party presented a bill to Congress
this week to nationalize the 49 percent stake that remains in
private investors' hands, but congressional sources said the
proposal was unlikely to garner much support.