UPDATE 2-Argentina YPF posts higher recurring profit, takes big charge

* YPF 2nd quarter profit rises 31 pct on sales, prices
* Energy company takes 855 mln peso charge in Brazil case
* Harmful refinery fire hits output, costs
BUENOS AIRES, Aug 12 Argentina's
state-controlled energy company, YPF, said on Monday
second-quarter recurring profit rose 31 percent from a year
earlier, and the company also disclosed a multimillon-peso
charge related to an adverse arbitration ruling.
YPF took a charge of 855 million pesos in
the latest quarter due to the arbitration ruling in a case over
the suspension of natural gas exports to Brazil.
Plaintiffs are reported to be seeking well over $1 billion
in compensation for YPF's suspension of gas exports, starting in
2004, and its cancellation of contracts with AES Uruguaiana
(AESU) y Transportadora de Gas del Mercosur in 2009.
At that time, YPF was controlled by Spain's Repsol.
The center-left government of President Cristina Fernandez
seized Repsol's majority stake in the country's biggest energy
producer last year.
Recurring profit in the second quarter rose to 1.09 billon
pesos ($204.2 million) from 833 million pesos a year earlier.
An increase in domestic sales, higher prices for fuel and
wellhead natural gas, as well as the possibility to export crude
that had not been processed helped offset a near two-month
outage at Argentina's largest oil refinery complex.
"Growth was achieved despite the economic impact of the
unprecedented storm that affected the La Plata refinery," YPF
said in a statement.
BLAZE CURBS PROFIT
A harmful fire swept through the refinery at the 188,000
barrel a day refinery on April 2 due to a severe storm. The
refinery is now producing 25,000 cubic meters of crude per day,
down from the total capacity of 28,500 it boasted before the
blaze.
YPF estimates operational income suffered a hit of roughly
$150 million from the fire during the quarter.
The effect is "mainly due to import volumes of fuel oil,
gasoline, diesel and (aviation fuel) JP1 which the company was
not able to produce because of the fire at the refinery," said
Chief Financial Officer Daniel Gonzalez during a conference
call. He added that the company decided to import in order to
keep clients satisfied.
The refinery's new Coke A project, which YPF began building
a few months before the fire, is expected to start operations in
2015, Gonzalez added.
Crude oil production inched up 0.4 percent in the second
quarter from a year earlier, while natural gas output fell 3.2
percent.