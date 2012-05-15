Petersen Group to miss YPF debt payment -source

* Petersen Group owes banks and Repsol for YPF purchase
* Roughly $400 million debt payment due on Wednesday
* Petersen holds 25.5 percent stake in YPF
* Argentina expropriated Repsol's controlling stake in YPF
BUENOS AIRES, May 15 Argentina's Petersen Group
will not make a roughly $400 million syndicated loan payment to
banks that helped it buy a stake in energy company YPF
, a source with direct knowledge of the situation said
on Tuesday.
YPF, Argentina's No. 1 energy company, was nationalized this
month in a move that rattled local markets, trade partners and
foreign investors. Spain's Repsol has started the
process to claim more than $10 billion in compensation from
Argentina for seizing its majority stake in YPF.
Petersen, which is owned by Argentina's Eskenazi family, has
relied on dividends from YPF to service its roughly $3 billion
debt with a group of banks and Repsol. The debt is backed by
YPF's battered shares, which these creditors could end up owning
in the case of default.
"It will not be deposited," the source told Reuters when
asked about the syndicated loan payment due on Wednesday.
The money is owed to a group of banks led by Credit Suisse
. Credit Suisse officials declined to comment. The
group also includes Citi, Itau and BNP Paribas
.
Repsol lent the Eskenazi family 1.54 billion euros to buy
part of its holdings in YPF. The rest was loaned by the
syndicate of banks, which has priority over Repsol. The Petersen
Group holds a 25.5 percent stake in YPF.