YPF-2011 oil reserve replacement rate over 160 pct

Feb 8 Argentine energy company YPF , the local affiliate of Spain's Repsol, said on Wednesday its 2011 oil reserves replacement rate was estimated at more than 160 percent, a company statement showed.

YPF, which is under pressure from the Argentine government to boost investments, added that it spent 13.3 billion pesos ($3.06 billion) on investment last year -- up 50 percent from 2010 and the bulk of it on exploration and production.