YPF-2011 oil reserve replacement rate over 160 pct

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
Feb 8 Argentine energy company YPF , the local affiliate of Spain's Repsol, said on Wednesday its 2011 oil reserves replacement rate was estimated at more than 160 percent, a company statement showed.
YPF, which is under pressure from the Argentine government to boost investments, added that it spent 13.3 billion pesos ($3.06 billion) on investment last year -- up 50 percent from 2010 and the bulk of it on exploration and production.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.