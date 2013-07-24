Argentina's Vaca Muerta has 1,181 TCF shale gas -YPF presentation

China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
BUENOS AIRES, July 24 Argentina's giant Vaca Muerta shale oil and gas field has 661 billion barrels of oil and 1,181 trillion cubic feet of natural gas resources, according to estimates by state-run energy firm YPF in a presentation seen by Reuters.
YPF operates in 3 million net acres in the formation, an area with 316 billion barrels of shale oil and 353 trillion shale natural gas resources, according to the presentation.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.