Swiss metals refiner Argor-Heraeus up for sale -sources

| FRANKFURT/ZURICH
FRANKFURT/ZURICH Nov 11 Swiss precious metals
refiner Argor-Heraeus has been put up for sale,
sources close to the matter told Reuters, with the potential for
bids to push as high as $490 million.
Investment bank HSBC has been appointed to find a
buyer for the company, which refines gold, silver, platinum and
palladium, two sources said on Friday, adding that possible
suitors have been asked to submit final bids this month.
Argor-Heraeus is owned by its management, German
multinational Heraeus, the Austrian Mint and Commerzbank
. Though the sources did not give a reason for the
sale, such a move would fit with Commerzbank's drive to cut
costs and offload non-core assets.
Germany's second-biggest bank holds a 32.7 percent stake in
Argor-Heraeus while the Austrian Mint owns 30 percent, according
to their 2015 annual reports.
Fellow Swiss precious metals refiner Valcambi was sold to
Rajesh Exports last year with a valuation of about 12 times its
average core earnings. At that multiple, Argor-Heraeus would
fetch up to 484 million Swiss francs ($491 million).
Argor-Heraeus is expected to post 2016 earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of between
30 million francs and 40 million francs, one of the sources
said.
Interested parties include many of the same Japanese trading
houses that bid for Metalor Technologies International SA, a
Swiss precious metals refiner bought by Japan's Tanaka Holdings
in July.
Stakeholders Heraeus, the Austrian Mint and Commerzbank all
declined to comment, as did Argor-Heraeus and HSBC.
($1 = 0.9859 Swiss francs)
(Additional reporting by Oliver Hirt, Joshua Franklin and
Francois Murphy; Editing by David Goodman)