Argos says independent committee suggests stopping carcinoma study

Feb 22 Argos Therapeutics Inc said on Wednesday that an independent data monitoring committee has recommended the company to discontinue its late-stage trial for the treatment of metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

The company said the IDMC concluded that the company's combination treatment was unlikely to demonstrate a statistically significant improvement, the primary goal of the study. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)
