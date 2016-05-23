UPDATE 2-General Atlantic to buy majority stake in Argus Media

(Adds Argus, General Atlantic quotes)
By Ahmad Ghaddar
LONDON May 23 U.S. investment firm General
Atlantic is to buy a majority stake in oil price reporting
agency Argus Media in a deal valuing London-based Argus at
nearly 1 billion pounds ($1.45 billion) and making dozens of
employees potential millionaires.
Argus, which competes with news and pricing agencies such as
McGraw Hill's Platts, OPIS and Thomson Reuters,
appointed Bank of America Merrill Lynch to seek outside
investors last year after some existing shareholders said they
wanted to sell.
Argus said on Monday members of the founding Nasmyth family
who own 50 percent of the company will sell all their shares
under the deal with General Atlantic but it is not yet clear how
many staff shareholders will decide to cash in their
holdings.
However, Executive Chairman and Publisher Adrian Binks will
continue in the business and retain the "majority of his
significant shareholding in the new structure alongside General
Atlantic", Argus said in a statement.
The Nasmyth family owns over 18 million shares while Binks
owns close to 10 million A and B class shares. He is the only
shareholder with B shares, which give additional voting rights.
"It has been an incredible 46 years, with huge growth in the
business driven by an exceptional team," the Nasmyth family said
in a statement.
Binks told Reuters that staff share and share option
holders, which number over a fifth of a workforce of some 750,
will have the opportunity of either selling all or some of their
shares or remaining invested in the new structure.
"A lot will want to remain invested in the business. You
won't find a better place to put your money at the moment,"
Binks said.
"We are clearly focused on trying to take market share from
our main rival (Platts) and we're going to under the new
ownership structure be a lot more aggressive and forceful in
doing that," Binks said.
"The way we thought of this deal was a partnership ... to
provide continuity in the growth strategy but then also to bring
focus and a little bit of expertise on how they can grow faster
and be more ambitious and more global," General Atlantic
Managing Director Gabriel Caillaux told Reuters.
Caillaux added that the market for price reporting is still
a growth market, making it ripe for investments.
Information provider IHS bought U.S. oil price reporting
agency OPIS in a $650 million deal earlier this year.
Argus attracted over 60 prospective buyers and investors in
the sale process, including U.S. buyout fund Hellman & Friedman,
Singapore's gvoernment-owned investor Temasek, the Rothschild
Group, and competitors including IHS.
General Atlantic has a wide portfolio of investments from
healthcare companies to Uber and online media company
BuzzFeed Inc.
Argus Media's sales increased by 15 percent in the 12 months
to June 30 last year to 123 million pounds, and pretax profit
rose by around 10 percent to 32.5 million.
The two businesses expect to complete the transaction within
two months, subject to regulatory approval.
($1 = 0.6913 pounds)
