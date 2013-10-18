版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 18日 星期五 19:24 BJT

Ariad terminates late-stage study of cancer drug

Oct 18 Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc said it would discontinue a late-stage trial of its blood cancer drug, barely two weeks after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration placed a partial hold on enrollment for all trials testing the drug.

The company said it had come to an agreement with the FDA that the trial should be terminated as patients treated with the drug, Iclusig, had developed blood clots in their arteries.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐