URGENT-Ariad suspends sales of blood cancer drug Iclusig

BRIEF-Landmark Infrastructure Partners enters at-the-market issuance sales agreement - SEC filing
* Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP - entered into an at-the-market issuance sales agreement - SEC filing
Oct 31 Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc said it was suspending the sale of its blood cancer drug, Iclusig, barely two weeks after it stopped a late-stage trial of the drug due to safety concerns.
The decision was taken in response to a request by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday afternoon, Ariad said in a statement.
* CEO Francis A. Desouza's FY 2016 total compensation was $8.4 million versus $5.4 million in FY 2015 - SEC Filing
WASHINGTON, March 30 The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it will require Smiths Group Plc to divest Morpho Detection LLC and Morpho Detection International LLC's global explosive trace detection business for Smiths to proceed with its proposed $710 million acquisition of Morpho from Safran SA.