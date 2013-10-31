版本:
URGENT-Ariad suspends sales of blood cancer drug Iclusig

Oct 31 Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc said it was suspending the sale of its blood cancer drug, Iclusig, barely two weeks after it stopped a late-stage trial of the drug due to safety concerns.

The decision was taken in response to a request by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday afternoon, Ariad said in a statement.

