EU agency starts in-depth review of Ariad leukaemia drug

LONDON Dec 6 European regulators have started
an in-depth review of the benefits and risks of Ariad
Pharmaceuticals Inc's leukaemia medicine Iclusig.
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Friday the probe
would look particularly at the risk of blood clots or blockages
in the arteries or veins associated with the medicine.
Last month, the EMA reviewed the latest evidence about the
drug and recommended continued use of Iclusig, though with a
number of restrictions to help minimise risks.
That contrasts to the situation in the United States, where
the drug has been suspended due to safety concerns.
Explaining the decision to launch the latest review, the EMA
said a number of issues required further investigation and this
had prompted the European Commission to ask for a further
in-depth look at the drug.