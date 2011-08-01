UPDATE 1-Ariad says Merck files marketing application for cancer drug

* Merck files application with European Medicines Agency

* Ariad expects Merck to submit NDA in the US shortly (Follows alerts)

Aug 1 Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Monday its partner Merck & Co submitted a marketing approval application for its cancer drug, Ridaforolimus, with the European Medicines Agency on Friday.

The company expects Merck to submit a New Drug Application in the United States shortly.

Ariad will receive $25 million in milestone payment from Merck if the marketing application is approved, the review of which is expected to complete by mid-August.

In March, the company had announced that it will co-promote Ridaforolimus with partner Merck in the US upon approval.

Shares of Ariad closed at $11.89 on Friday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore; Editing by Prem Udayabhanu)