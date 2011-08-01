UPDATE 1-Ariad says Merck files marketing application for cancer drug

* Merck files application with European Medicines Agency
* Ariad expects Merck to submit NDA in the US shortly
Aug 1 Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc said on
Monday its partner Merck & Co submitted a marketing
approval application for its cancer drug, Ridaforolimus, with
the European Medicines Agency on Friday.
The company expects Merck to submit a New Drug Application
in the United States shortly.
Ariad will receive $25 million in milestone payment from
Merck if the marketing application is approved, the review of
which is expected to complete by mid-August.
In March, the company had announced that it will co-promote
Ridaforolimus with partner Merck in the US upon approval.
Shares of Ariad closed at $11.89 on Friday on Nasdaq.
