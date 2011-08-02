UPDATE 1-Ariad Pharmaceuticals posts wider-than-expected Q2 loss

(Follows alerts)

* Q2 loss/shr 36 cents vs est loss/shr 18 cents

* Revenue down 62 percent to $66,000

Aug 2 - Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss hurt by higher operating costs and elimination of licensing revenue from its partner Merck & Co Inc .

The company reported a net loss of $47.8 million, or 36 cents a share, compared with a net income of $159.3 million, or $1.44 a share, a year ago.

Analysts, on average, had expected the company to post a loss of 18 cents a share, on revenue of $93,0000, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Ariad's second-quarter revenue of $66,000, represents a 62 percent drop from the year-ago quarter, primarily due to the impact of the restructuring in May 2010 of the company's agreement with Merck for development of Ariad's experimental cancer treatment ridaforolimus, the company said in a statement.

During second-quarter of 2010, the company's revenue included an upfront payment of $50 million from Merck related to the development and marketing rights to ridaforolimus. During the year-ago quarter, the company had also recognized deferred payments of $109.4 million previously received from Merck.

Shares of The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company closed at $12.08 on Monday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)