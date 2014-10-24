Europe backs continued use of Ariad Pharma's leukaemia drug

Oct 24 European regulators recommended continued
use of Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc's cancer drug Iclusig
in its already approved indications to treat certain kinds of
leukaemia.
However, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended
additional warnings in Iclusig's European product information to
minimize the risk of vascular events, Ariad said on Friday.
The decision follows a positive recommendation from the
EMA's Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee, which said
earlier this month that the benefits of Iclusig continued to
outweigh its risks.
The drug is approved for use in chronic myeloid leukaemia
and acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, but has been linked to a risk
of blood clots and artery blockage.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Simon
Jennings)