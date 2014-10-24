UPDATE 1-EU regulator backs continued use of Ariad Pharma's leukaemia drug

(Adds details, background, shares)
Oct 24 European regulators recommended continued
use of Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc's cancer drug,
Iclusig, in its already approved indications to treat certain
kinds of leukaemia.
However, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended
additional warnings in Iclusig's European product information to
minimize the risk of vascular events, Ariad said.
The decision follows a positive recommendation from the
EMA's Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee, which said
earlier this month that the benefits of Iclusig continued to
outweigh its risks.
Ariad is well positioned to complete pricing and
reimbursement negotiations in Europe, the company said on
Friday.
Iclusig is approved for use in chronic myeloid leukaemia and
acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, but has been linked to a risk of
blood clots and artery blockage.
Safety concerns led to sales of the drug in the United
States being suspended briefly in November 2013. Iclusig was
allowed back on the market nearly two months later, but
restricted to a smaller group of patients.
The European Commission is expected to issue a final
decision on Iclusig in December, which will be valid throughout
the European Union.
The company's shares rose about 2 percent in light premarket
trade on Friday.
