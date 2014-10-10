版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 10日 星期五 19:42 BJT

EU agency backs continued use of Ariad leukaemia drug

LONDON Oct 10 European regulators said on Friday the benefits of Ariad Pharmaceuticals' leukaemia medicine Iclusig continued to outweigh its risks, but called for strengthened warnings on the product.

The announcement by the European Medicines Agency's Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee follows a review of the drug, which has been associated with a risk of blood clots and blockages of the arteries.

Iclusig was briefly suspended from sale in the United States last year on safety concerns, but was allowed back on sale in the country in December, though restricted to a smaller group of patients. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by David Holmes)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐