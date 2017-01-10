Japan's Takeda expects annual sales of Ariad's lung cancer drug to exceed $1 bln

BRIEF-Mirasol and Oceanagold sign definitive exploration option agreement
* Mirasol and Oceanagold sign definitive exploration option agreement for the La Curva Gold Project, Santa Cruz, Argentina
TOKYO Jan 10 Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd expects annual sales from new lung cancer drug brigatinib, added to its portfolio with the acquisition of Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc, will exceed $1 billion, the Japanese company's CEO said on Tuesday.
"It has the potential to be the best in class," Christophe Weber said during a conference after Takeda announced the $5.2 billion acquisition of Ariad in a bid to boost its oncology pipeline.
* Co "clarifies that David Richmond and Mark Ravich each personally own less than 1% of Rockwell" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cabot corporation announces plans to build new fumed silica plant in carrollton, ky