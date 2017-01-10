Japan's Takeda expects annual sales of Ariad's lung cancer drug to exceed $1 bln

TOKYO Jan 10 Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd expects annual sales from new lung cancer drug brigatinib, added to its portfolio with the acquisition of Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc, will exceed $1 billion, the Japanese company's CEO said on Tuesday.

"It has the potential to be the best in class," Christophe Weber said during a conference after Takeda announced the $5.2 billion acquisition of Ariad in a bid to boost its oncology pipeline.

