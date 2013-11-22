BRIEF-Ariad pharma up 11.1 percent premarket; gets positive opinion on Iclusig by European medicines agency

BRIEF-Discovery Air qtrly loss per share C$0.15
* Discovery air inc. Announces results for the quarter and year ended january 31, 2017
NEW YORK Nov 22 ARIAD Pharmaceuticals Inc : * Pharma up 11.1 percent to $3.10 in premarket; gets positive opinion on continued availability of Iclusig for patients with leukaemias by European Medicines Agency
* Discovery air inc. Announces results for the quarter and year ended january 31, 2017
* South Korea expects to be told of any pre-emptive U.S. strike
* Forestar group Inc. To be acquired by starwood capital group