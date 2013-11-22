版本:
BRIEF-Ariad pharma up 11.1 percent premarket; gets positive opinion on Iclusig by European medicines agency

NEW YORK Nov 22 ARIAD Pharmaceuticals Inc : * Pharma up 11.1 percent to $3.10 in premarket; gets positive opinion on continued availability of Iclusig for patients with leukaemias by European Medicines Agency
