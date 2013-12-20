版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 20日 星期五 23:13 BJT

BRIEF-Ariad jumps 19 percent in early trading

NEW YORK Dec 20 ARIAD Pharmaceuticals Inc : * Shares jump 19 percent in early trading

