公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 23日 星期四 20:36 BJT

BRIEF-Ariad jumps 10 percent in heavy premarket trading

NEW YORK Jan 23 ARIAD Pharmaceuticals Inc : * Shares jump 10 percent in heavy premarket trading
