BRIEF-Ariad gets positive opinion on Iclusig by European agency

BRIEF-Avaya files plan of reorganization and disclosure statement
* Avaya files plan of reorganization and disclosure statement
Nov 22 ARIAD Pharmaceuticals Inc : * Announces positive opinion by the European medicines agency on the continued
availability of iclusig in patients with leukaemias * Chmp made series of recommendations on measures to help minimize risk of
occlusive vascular events in patients taking iclusig * Ema has recommended iclusig should not be used in patients with a history of
heart attack or stroke * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Avaya files plan of reorganization and disclosure statement
BRASILIA/RIO DE JANEIRO, April 13 Brazil's President Michel Temer denied on Thursday that he hosted a meeting in 2010 where an executive of engineering firm Odebrecht SA was asked to arrange an illegal payment of $40 million to his political party.
April 13 The controversial Dakota Access Pipeline will begin interstate crude oil delivery on May 14, according to a filing with the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.