2013年 11月 22日

BRIEF-Ariad gets positive opinion on Iclusig by European agency

Nov 22 ARIAD Pharmaceuticals Inc : * Announces positive opinion by the European medicines agency on the continued

availability of iclusig in patients with leukaemias * Chmp made series of recommendations on measures to help minimize risk of

occlusive vascular events in patients taking iclusig * Ema has recommended iclusig should not be used in patients with a history of

heart attack or stroke * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
