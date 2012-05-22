版本:
SAP to buy Ariba for $4.5 bln

May 22 SAP AG said it would buy software and information technology services company Ariba Inc for about $4.5 billion in cash.

The $45 per share offer represents a premium of nearly 20 percent to Ariba's close on Monday.

