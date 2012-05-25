SAP says Ariba has $1.5 bln in deferred losses

FRANKFURT May 25 German software company SAP
said on Friday it expected to use Ariba's
$1.5 billion in deferred losses in the next 10 years after its
planned takeover of the U.S. company.
"As of Sept. 30, 2011 Ariba's deferred losses amounted to
about $1.5 billion," an SAP spokesman told Reuters in an e-mail.
He added the losses will have no impact on the profit and
loss account of Europe's biggest business software maker, but
will only appear as a cash component on its balance sheet.
SAP on Tuesday announced plans to buy Ariba in a deal
valuing the business and commerce network company at $4.3
billion.
As Ariba is not profitable at the moment, SAP can get
refunds in the coming years on taxes the company paid in the
United States.