SAP says Ariba has $1.5 bln in deferred losses

FRANKFURT May 25 German software company SAP said on Friday it expected to use Ariba's $1.5 billion in deferred losses in the next 10 years after its planned takeover of the U.S. company.

"As of Sept. 30, 2011 Ariba's deferred losses amounted to about $1.5 billion," an SAP spokesman told Reuters in an e-mail.

He added the losses will have no impact on the profit and loss account of Europe's biggest business software maker, but will only appear as a cash component on its balance sheet.

SAP on Tuesday announced plans to buy Ariba in a deal valuing the business and commerce network company at $4.3 billion.

As Ariba is not profitable at the moment, SAP can get refunds in the coming years on taxes the company paid in the United States.