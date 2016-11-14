UPDATE 1-Brazil's Grupo BTG Pactual and partner sell Ariel Re for $235 mln

(Adds background)
SAO PAULO Nov 14 Brazil's Grupo BTG Pactual
has agreed, along with partner Abu Dhabi Investment
Council, to sell reinsurer Ariel Re to Bermuda's Argo Group
International Holdings for $235 million, it said on
Monday.
BTG and Abu Dhabi Investment Council each hold 50 percent of
Ariel Re. In a securities filing, the investment bank said it
does not expect to book losses or gains from the transaction.
Reuters reported on Nov. 7 that BTG Pactual was close to
selling its stake in Ariel Re.
The decision is the latest step in BTG Pactual's strategy to
focus on core activities, sell assets and put the brakes on
global expansion efforts.
(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Jason Neely and David
Goodman)