UPDATE 1-Arise Technologies hires Canaccord Genuity for strategic review

BRIEF-Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 8 Canadian solar technology company Arise Technologies has begun a review of its strategic alternatives and hired Canaccord Genuity to assist in the exercise.
Arise said its operations will not be affected by the review.
Last month, the company, which has been on the lookout for a partner to finance the growth of its silicon production plant, got a C$2.75 million ($2.8 million) lifeline from hedge fund Radiant Investment Management.
Shares of Waterloo, Onatario-based Arise closed at 6.5 Canadian cents on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.982 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies against foreign competition could hurt its business, in a possible reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Kincora completes private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: