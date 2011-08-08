UPDATE 1-Arise Technologies hires Canaccord Genuity for strategic review

Aug 8 Canadian solar technology company Arise Technologies has begun a review of its strategic alternatives and hired Canaccord Genuity to assist in the exercise.

Arise said its operations will not be affected by the review.

Last month, the company, which has been on the lookout for a partner to finance the growth of its silicon production plant, got a C$2.75 million ($2.8 million) lifeline from hedge fund Radiant Investment Management.

Shares of Waterloo, Onatario-based Arise closed at 6.5 Canadian cents on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.982 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)