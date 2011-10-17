UPDATE 2-Arise Technologies to pay Scheuten Solar about $1.3 mln

UPDATE 1-Snow, avalanches, rain delay grain movement to U.S. ports
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
(Adds share movement, background)
Oct 17 Solar technology company Arise Technologies said it will pay Scheuten Solar 920,066 euros ($1.3 million) after an arbitration hearing related to its dispute with the German solar panel-maker concluded last week.
Shares of the Waterloo, Ontario-based company fell 25 percent to 1.5 Canadian cents in early trade on Monday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange. They later recovered to trade at 2 Canadian cents.
The arbitration was related to a dispute between the two companies over the lease of a photovoltaic cell manufacturing plant in Germany. Arise had signed the lease for the plant in 2009 and converted it into a technology centre to commercialize PV cell technology.
The company had cash and cash equivalents of about C$300,000 as of June 30, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Arise, which said it was disappointed with the arbitration decision, is still working with its financial adviser, Canaccord Genuity, to evaluate strategic alternatives. ($1 = 0.721 Euros) (Reporting by Amruta Sabnis and Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane and Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
SAN FRANCISCO/DETROIT Feb 10 The United Automobile Workers union on Friday said it had been approached by workers at Tesla Inc's Fremont, California, assembly plant, rejecting a charge by the chief executive of the luxury electric car maker that a worker who publicly criticized the company was on the UAW payroll.
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: