2014年 3月 31日

Arista Networks files for IPO of up to $200 mln

March 31 Arista Networks, a maker of network switches, filed with U.S. regulators to raise up to $200 million in an initial public offering.

The Santa Clara-based company, whose competitors include Cisco Systems Inc, listed Morgan Stanley and Citigroup as lead underwriters to the offering in its IPO filing on Monday. [ID:r.reuters.com/jaw97v ]

The filing did not reveal how many shares the company planned to sell or their expected price.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filing is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
