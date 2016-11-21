U.S. Customs sides with Arista amid Cisco patent allegations

Nov 21 U.S. customs officials ruled that Arista
Networks Inc can import redesigned ethernet switches
that had been banned by the International Trade Commission,
reducing pressure on Arista as it battles allegations of
intellectual property infringement made by rival Cisco Systems
Inc.
The U.S. International Trade Commission had ruled earlier
this year that Arista infringed three Cisco patents relating to
managing and securing communications networks. An import ban on
the Arista switches was subsequently upheld by the U.S. Trade
Representative.
However, in a securities filing on Monday, Arista said it
received a letter last week from U.S. Customs and Border
Protection, saying Arista's current redesigned products "are not
within the scope" of the ITC import ban.
Marc Taxay, Arista's general counsel, said in a statement
that the company looked forward to resuming the importation of
its redesigned products.
In a statement, Cisco said it believes Arista's redesign "is
a thin veil to cover Arista's ongoing infringement."
Cisco and Arista are expected to begin trial next week in a
California federal court over claims of copyright and patent
infringement brought by Cisco.
(Reporting by Dan Levine in San Francisco; Editing by Matthew
Lewis)