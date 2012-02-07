New Issue-Aristotle Holding sold $3.5 bln in 3 parts

Feb 7 Aristotle Holding Inc, a unit of Express Scripts Inc, late on Monday sold $3.5 billion of senior notes in three parts in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and RBS were the active joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: ARISTOTLE HOLDING INC TRANCHE 1 AMT $1 BLN COUPON 2.10 PCT MATURITY 02/12/2015 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.508 FIRST PAY 08/12/2012 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 2.27 PCT SETTLEMENT 02/09/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 195 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $1.5 BLN COUPON 2.65 PCT MATURITY 02/15/2017 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.025 FIRST PAY 08/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 2.86 PCT SETTLEMENT 02/09/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 210 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 35 BPS TRANCHE 3 AMT $1 BLN COUPON 3.90 PCT MATURITY 02/15/2022 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 97.847 FIRST PAY 08/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 4.165 PCT SETTLEMENT 02/09/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 225 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 40 BPS