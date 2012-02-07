版本:
New Issue-Aristotle Holding sold $3.5 bln in 3 parts

Feb 7 Aristotle Holding Inc, a unit of
Express Scripts Inc,  late on Monday sold $3.5 billion
of senior notes in three parts in the 144a private placement
market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 	
    Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and RBS were the
active joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: ARISTOTLE HOLDING INC	
	
TRANCHE 1	
AMT $1 BLN       COUPON 2.10 PCT    MATURITY    02/12/2015    	
TYPE NTS         ISS PRICE 99.508   FIRST PAY   08/12/2012 	
MOODY'S Baa3     YIELD 2.27 PCT     SETTLEMENT  02/09/2012   	
S&P BBB-PLUS     SPREAD 195 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH TRIPLE-B    MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS 	
	
TRANCHE 2	
AMT $1.5 BLN     COUPON 2.65 PCT    MATURITY    02/15/2017    	
TYPE NTS         ISS PRICE 99.025   FIRST PAY   08/15/2012 	
MOODY'S Baa3     YIELD 2.86 PCT     SETTLEMENT  02/09/2012   	
S&P BBB-PLUS     SPREAD 210 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH TRIPLE-B    MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 35 BPS	
    	
TRANCHE 3	
AMT $1 BLN       COUPON 3.90 PCT    MATURITY    02/15/2022    	
TYPE NTS         ISS PRICE 97.847   FIRST PAY   08/15/2012 	
MOODY'S Baa3     YIELD 4.165 PCT    SETTLEMENT  02/09/2012   	
S&P BBB-PLUS     SPREAD 225 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH TRIPLE-B    MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 40 BPS

