REFILE-Arizona gunman's lawsuit vs Gabby Giffords may be hoax -report

(In paragraph 2, corrects spelling of Giffords and in paragraph 6 corrects spelling of Loughner.)

By Amy Tennery

March 24 A bizarre lawsuit purportedly filed by the gunman in the 2011 mass shooting in Arizona that critically injured U.S. Representative Gabrielle Giffords may be a hoax, an Arizona news website reported on Thursday.

The lawsuit was filed March 18 in federal court in Arizona naming the plaintiff as Jared Lee Loughner, the gunman who pleaded guilty to killing six people in a rampage at a Tucson supermarket. The suit's demand for $25 million in damages from Giffords for causing emotional and psychological distress instantly prompted a storm of reaction online and in social media.

Local news website Tucson News Now revealed Thursday that the document, which claims that Loughner is innocent, is being imprisoned illegally and is being controlled by the government, may in fact have been filed as a hoax.

Tucson News Now reported that the Loughner lawsuit has a note in the filing that says it could be thrown out because it does not follow proper form.

The news outlet cited another lawsuit filed days earlier in Michigan federal court that was later revealed to be a hoax. That $10 million suit was purportedly filed against the ride service Uber Technologies Inc by former driver Jason Brian Dalton, who was charged with murder after admitting to police that he had shot eight people during a five-hour spree in Kalamazoo, killing six. (Reporting By Amy Tennery; Editing by David Gregorio; Editing by David Gregorio)