AriZona iced tea ordered to make $125 mln payment to co-founder

NEW YORK Nov 14 A New York state judge has ordered the privately held producer of AriZona iced tea to make an interim $125 million payment to its estranged co-founder, whose family stands to receive $1 billion as part of a buyout overseen by the court.

Nassau County Supreme Court Justice Timothy Driscoll on Thursday ordered the payment to John Ferolito. While more than the company wanted to pay, the sum represented half of the $250 million Ferolito sought from Beverage Marketing USA Inc and its related entities.

Domenick Vultaggio, a co-founder whose family owns the other half of the beverage maker, also won an order suspending the calculation of interest on Ferolito's stake in the company following the judge's buyout order last month.

The rulings, published on Friday, followed a non-jury trial and years of litigation over how much Ferolito should be paid for half the company.

The onetime friends from Brooklyn launched AriZona in 1992. It is now the top-selling ready-to-drink tea in the United States. Woodbury, New York-based Beverage Marketing and its related companies have 1,000 employees and annual sales of $1 billion.

The two agreed in 1998 that Vultaggio would operate the company while Ferolito moved to Florida and to restrict transferring company stock to outsiders.

Ferolito contends the company is worth billions, pointing to offers from suitors including Tata Global Beverages Ltd , Nestlé SA and Coca-Cola Co.

Vultaggio, who has resisted selling, says the company could face insolvency if overvalued.

In October, Driscoll ruled the value of Beverage Marketing USA Inc and its related entities approached $2 billion in 2010, and that Ferolito and his son's trust were entitled to about $1 billion.

Nicholas Gravante, a lawyer for Ferolito, said Friday he was "pleased that the court began marching AriZona down the path of paying for what they are required to buy."

Louis Solomon, Vultaggio's lawyer, said the company could afford the amount awarded in Friday's announcement. It had $388 million in available cash, Driscoll said.

The judge ordered $75 million to be paid within 60 days and $50 million within 120 days.

Solomon called the suspension of the accrual of interest "huge," as it amounted to around $65 million a year and "was really getting in the way of our financing."

A second trial phase is set for April 20 to determine the precise amount to be paid to Ferolito for the stake. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby)