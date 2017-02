Aug 22 Arizona Public Service Co, a unit of Pinnacle West Capital ( PNW.N ), on Monday sold $300 million of notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $250 million.

Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, UBS, and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: ARIZONA PUBLIC SERVICE CO AMT $300 MLN COUPON 5.05 PCT MATURITY 9/1/2041 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.326 FIRST PAY 3/1/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 5.094 PCT SETTLEMENT 8/25/2011 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 170 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS