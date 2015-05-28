Arkansas plans to sell muni bonds to build Lockheed Martin plant

May 28 Lockheed Martin received a deal this week
to expand a plant in Arkansas using $87 million of state general
obligation bonds, an unusual method of funding a private project
with taxpayer debt.
The deal, which could be signed by the governor before
week's end, is contingent on Lockheed winning a contract
from the U.S. Department of Defense to manufacture joint light
tactical vehicles.
States regularly utilize various tools to lure companies
within their borders, such as tax abatements or low-risk conduit
bonds. But Arkansas' plan to sell general obligation bonds to
fund construction of Lockheed's new facility is more uncommon.
In the case of default, the state would be responsible for
paying bondholders.
Americans for Prosperity, a political group supported by
billionaire brothers David and Charles Koch, called the deal a
"multi-million dollar, debt-financed giveaway to a single
corporation."
"Arkansas taxpayers should not be fronting the money for one
of the largest and most successful companies in the world," the
group posted on its website.
"This is out of the ordinary," said Mike Taylor, senior
municipal bond analyst at Columbia Threadneedle Investments.
Although legally authorized by the Arkansas legislature, "It's
unusual for a state to provide funds for what would be
considered a private activity like this."
Lockheed Martin, one of three firms competing to build
ground vehicles to replace the iconic Humvee, would locate the
plant adjacent to an existing facility in Calhoun County,
population 5,200, in southcentral Arkansas.
Lockheed would not reimburse Arkansas for the debt, but it
agreed to spend at least $125 million on capital improvements
and to provide almost 600 new jobs.
Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson described the deal as "a
golden opportunity" and "exactly what we need to be doing, even
in tight budget times, because growing our economy is going to
allow us to address all of the needs."
"We would all like to be purists in which there is not any
government involvement in high-stakes super-projects, but the
fact is we've got a competitive environment with other states,"
Hutchinson said this week.
John Lenio, senior vice president at CBRE, a large
commercial real estate services firm, said a deal this size
comes to a region like southcentral Arkansas once every five
years on average, which is why the state is pursuing it
aggressively.
Lockheed Martin would be required to repay a portion of the
money if it failed to meet its commitment to hire workers.
"The state is being fiscally responsible," said Lenio. "They
are not just giving to a company without contingencies."
But after one corporation enjoys a public financing, said
Greg LeRoy, executive director of Good Jobs First, a policy
resource center and subsidy watchdog, what stops other companies
from expecting the same treatment?
"If I were an Arkansas taxpayer, I would be nervous about
putting my public eggs in a private basket," LeRoy said. "That's
a risky principle."
(Reporting by Robin Respaut; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)