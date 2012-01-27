UPDATE 1-Arkansas Best posts Q4 profit, lags estimates

Jan 27 Arkansas Best Corp swung to a quarterly profit as the U.S. trucker saw growth in all its operating businesses, but the results missed analysts' estimates.

For the fourth quarter, Arkansas earned $1.4 million, or 5 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $3.1 million, or 12 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 8 cents a share.

Revenue rose 5 percent to $463.2 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 24 cents a share on revenue of $472.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For 2012, the Fort Smith, Arkansas-based company sees capital expenditure of $80 million to $90 million.