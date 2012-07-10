Arkema to sell tin stabiliser unit

PARIS, July 10 French specialty chemicals group Arkema said on Tuesday it planned to sell its tin stabiliser business to Mount Laurel, N.J.-based PMC Group as it focuses on faster-growing businesses.

No price was disclosed by Arkema, which said that the sale would allow it to recentre its functional additives business division on organic peroxides and glass-coating chemicals for the manufacture of flat glass and bottles.

Tin stabilisers are used to help shape PVC into finished products by controlling heat.

The transaction is subject to approval by employee representatives and antitrust authorities, Arkema said.