Arkema to sell tin stabiliser unit

PARIS, July 10 French specialty chemicals group
Arkema said on Tuesday it planned to sell its tin
stabiliser business to Mount Laurel, N.J.-based PMC Group as it
focuses on faster-growing businesses.
No price was disclosed by Arkema, which said that the sale
would allow it to recentre its functional additives business
division on organic peroxides and glass-coating chemicals for
the manufacture of flat glass and bottles.
Tin stabilisers are used to help shape PVC into finished
products by controlling heat.
The transaction is subject to approval by employee
representatives and antitrust authorities, Arkema said.