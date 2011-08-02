Arkema sees 2011 core earnings growth of some 30 pct

PARIS Aug 2 French specialty chemicals company Arkema (AKE.PA) expects its core earnings to grow by around 30 precent this year as it said it was confident it could pass on higher raw material costs to its clients.

Arkema's net income rose 55 percent to 184 million euros ($264.7 million) in the second quarter while core earnings or earnings before interest tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 33 percent to 320 million euros.

Arkema attributed what it said were record earnings mainly to buoyant markets in Asia, which represented a fifth of total sales, and demand for its innovative products.

Arkema last month completed the acquisition of oil major Total's coatings resins and photocure resins unit, representing 850 million euros in sales, allowing Arkema to become one of the world's leaders in the materials market for coatings and paints.

