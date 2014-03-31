UPDATE 1-European dairy cooperatives Arla, EGM Walhorn aim to merge

(Adds details, background)
COPENHAGEN, March 31 European dairy produce
cooperatives Eupener Genossenschaftsmolkerei Walhorn (EGM
Walhorn) and Arla Foods Amba announced on Monday they
intend to merge.
The boards of directors have circulated a proposal to their
members and the boards of representatives of both companies.
If the merger is approved by the companies' boards of
representatives and by competition authorities, the merger is
set to complete at the end of July 2014, they said.
"EGM Walhorn would provide us with an opportunity to grow
our milk pool across Europe and the merger would be an important
step towards achieving our strategic ambitions, which are
focused on growth," Aake Hantoft, chairman of Arla Foods, said.
Arla, which is owned by farmers in Sweden, Denmark, Germany,
Belgium, Luxembourg and the UK, is the world's sixth largest
dairy company and processed a total of 12.7 billion kilos of
milk in 2013.
Arla gets three quarters of its sales in Europe with its
biggest rivals including Nestlé, Danone and
Lactalis.
EGM Walhorn is owned by farmers in Belgium, Germany and the
Netherlands, and produces around 550 million kilograms of milk
per year.
(Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Greg Mahlich)