Arlington Asset defeats Clinton-backed Imation in proxy contest

June 9 Arlington Asset Investment Corp shareholders re-elected its board of directors on Thursday, defeating Imation Corp's attempt to gain five board seats, according to people familiar with the matter.

Imation, backed by activist Clinton Group, held less than 0.1 percent of Arlington shares. Spokesmen for Arlington and Imation declined to comment. (Reporting by Michael Flaherty in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

