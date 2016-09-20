Chip designer ARM launches processor fit for driverless cars

| LONDON, Sept 20
LONDON, Sept 20 ARM, the British chip
designer powering the global mobile phone industry, launched a
new processor on Tuesday for driverless cars, seeking to secure
its place at the heart of the burgeoning industry.
Bought by Japan's SoftBank for $32 billion this
month, ARM said the processor was designed to increase safety in
increasingly complex systems and could work across a range of
industries from autonomous vehicles to industrial and medical
robotics.
The Cortex-R52 processor, which has been under construction
for between 3 and 5 years, has been licensed to Franco-Italian
chipmaker and partner STMicroelectronics in its first
deal.
ARM said the processor was designed to keep the most
critical software code separate, in order to protect the running
of the platform. That would enable it to improve safety when a
car wants to overtake, accelerate or break suddenly, for
example.
"If you have a piece of safety critical code, you want to be
sure that nothing can interfere with that," John Ronco, VP
Product Marketing, told Reuters.
The 26-year-old ARM, based in Cambridge, eastern England,
provides the technology in nearly all smartphones including
Apple's iPhone and Samsung's Galaxy.
It is also poised to play a central role in the tech
industry shift to the 'internet of things' - a network of
devices, vehicles and building sensors that collect and exchange
data.
"What we see is that all of these systems have a similar
technology platform, a similar framework in terms of what
they're doing, and they have the same requirements in terms of
having processors that can safely make decisions about what the
system should do," Ronco said.
Autonomous or driverless cars are seen as the next big thing
for the tech industry, with the British government putting the
market value at 900 billion pounds ($1.17 trillion) worldwide.
Traditional automakers face competition from rivals such as
Tesla and technology firms such as Alphabet Inc's
unit Google, which wants eventually to be able to
deploy fully autonomous vehicles without human controls.
($1 = 0.7718 pounds)
(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Tom Heneghan)