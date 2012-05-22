ARM CEO says Europe crisis having little impact on its business

SEOUL May 22 The head of British chip designer
ARM Holdings Plc on Tuesday shrugged off concerns that
Europe's debt crisis may hit global consumer demand and sales of
smartphones and tablets.
"It's very difficult to connect the two (Europe's crisis and
the impact on ARM's business) ... I find it impossible to
believe the EU financial crisis will not have some impact on
consumer spending," ARM Chief Executive Warren East told
reporters in Seoul on the sidelines of a forum.
"However, in our experience, ARM's royalty tends to
outperform the growth of the underlying semiconductor industry.
Even this year, we look forward to 35 percent growth in
smartphones and very strong, much higher growth in tablets. ARM
technology is getting designed in those places, which still have
very strong growth, in spite of the European financial crisis."
ARM, whose technology powers Apple's iPad and
iPhone, designs the low-energy processors found in nearly all
smartphones, tablets and a host of other devices.