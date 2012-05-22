ARM CEO says Europe crisis having little impact on its business

SEOUL May 22 The head of British chip designer ARM Holdings Plc on Tuesday shrugged off concerns that Europe's debt crisis may hit global consumer demand and sales of smartphones and tablets.

"It's very difficult to connect the two (Europe's crisis and the impact on ARM's business) ... I find it impossible to believe the EU financial crisis will not have some impact on consumer spending," ARM Chief Executive Warren East told reporters in Seoul on the sidelines of a forum.

"However, in our experience, ARM's royalty tends to outperform the growth of the underlying semiconductor industry. Even this year, we look forward to 35 percent growth in smartphones and very strong, much higher growth in tablets. ARM technology is getting designed in those places, which still have very strong growth, in spite of the European financial crisis."

ARM, whose technology powers Apple's iPad and iPhone, designs the low-energy processors found in nearly all smartphones, tablets and a host of other devices.