SoftBank says did not use post-Brexit sterling fall to buy ARM cheaply

LONDON, July 18 A fall in the value of sterling after Britons voted to leave the European Union did not affect Japanese firm SoftBank's decision to buy British chip designer ARM Holdings, its chairman and CEO said on Monday.

"We did not use this as an opportunity to buy cheaper... Brexit did not bring us any discount," Masayoshi Son told reporters at a news conference in London. (Reporting by Costas Pitas and Jemima Kelly; editing by Kate Holton)

