中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 18日 星期一 12:03 BJT

SoftBank deal to buy ARM Holdings could come as early as Monday -source

SINGAPORE, July 18 Japan's SoftBank Group Corp is close to buying ARM Holdings PLC for $32 billion and an announcement could come as early as Monday, a source familiar with the matter said.

SoftBank could not be immediately reached for comment on a public holiday in Japan. ARM officials were not reachable outside market hours. (Writing by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

