SoftBank says ARM deal shows confidence in Sprint turnaround

BRIEF-Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio at 490 bln rupees
LONDON, July 18 Japan's SoftBank said it was willing to do the $32 billion deal to buy Britain's ARM Holdings because it believes it is close to turning around another major acquisition, the U.S. mobile operator Sprint.
SoftBank Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son told a news conference on Monday that he had enough confidence that Sprint was turning around after several years where the business has struggled.
Loss-making U.S. carrier Sprint has been a major headache for SoftBank, which bought a majority stake in 2013.
He also said he made the approach after Britain voted to leave the EU and that the subsequent fall in sterling had not been a major factor.
"Brexit didn't affect my decision... I would have made this decision, at this time, with or without Brexit," he said.
