ARM outperforms industry to beat forecasts

LONDON, July 25 Britain's ARM Holdings
beat market expectations for the second-quarter after demand for
its low power chips in smartphones and tablets continued to
outstrip the industry, providing a firm foundation against
growing signs of weakening consumer demand.
The Cambridge-Based company posted a 23 percent rise in
adjusted pretax profit to 66.5 million pounds ($103.25
million)on sales of 135.5 million pounds, resulting earnings per
share of 3.58 pence, all ahead of analyst forecasts.
Apple, which uses ARM's technology in the iPhone
and iPad, missed expectations on Tuesday, hit by Europe's
economic woes and a pause in iPhone sales ahead of the next
version.
Chipmakers Intel and Qualcomm have also
reduced forecasts in recent weeks, reinforing fears about the
strength of demand for technology.
The market expected the company to report pretax profit of
57.8 million pounds on revenue of 129.8 million pounds, and
earnings per share of 3.14 pence, according to a
company-supplied consensus of 25 analysts.