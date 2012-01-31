UPDATE 1-ARM Q4 profit beats view, eyes more market share

* Q4 pretax up 45 pct to 69 mln stg (analyst poll 55.8 mln

* Q4 revenue 137.8 million stg (poll 123.6 million

* Expect Q1 revenues to be in-line with market view of $200 mln

LONDON, Jan 31 ARM Holdings, the British chip designer whose technology powers Apple's widely popular iPhone and iPad, said it was confident it would continue to gain market share after it beat forecasts for the fourth quarter.

The Cambridge-based company, which designs the low-energy processors found in nearly all mobile phones, tablets and a host of other devices, reported a 45 percent rise in pretax profit to 69 million pounds ($108 million)on revenue up 21 percent to 137.8 million pounds.

The group counts royalties a quarter in arrears so its fourth-quarters numbers do not fully capture last year's holiday season demand, including Apple's blow-out sales.

Chief Executive Warren East said ARM had seen strong licensing growth in 2011 as more new customers chose ARM technology for the first time, and the market share gains looked set to continue in 2012 as its partners introduced new chips.

"We have also seen our royalty revenue continue to grow faster than industry revenues as the ARM Partnership gains share in our target markets," he said on Tuesday.

He said given ARM's very strong license revenues in Q4, he expected group dollar revenues for the first quarter to be in-line with current market expectations of around $200 million.

ARM's processor designs are licensed to chipmaker such as Texas Instruments, Qualcomm and Nvidia , and in return it receives a royalty for every chip shipped.

Shares in ARM increased fivefold from February 2009 to a 10-year high of 652 pence two years later. They closed at 596 pence on Monday.

Analysts were expecting fourth-quarter pretax profit of 55.8 million pounds on revenue of 123.6 million pounds, according to a company-supplied poll of 30 analysts.