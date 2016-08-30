British tech champion ARM's sale to Japan's SoftBank wins shareholder nod

* ARM says more than 95 pct of votes in favour of sale
* SoftBank paying 43 pct premium in $32 bln deal
* Japanese buyer pledged to boost jobs and retain British HQ
* ARM chairman says SoftBank undertakings virtually
unprecedented
By Paul Sandle
LONDON, Aug 30 Shareholders in British
technology company ARM approved its sale to Japan's
SoftBank on Tuesday, marking the end of independence
for the chip designer that powered the smartphone revolution.
SoftBank swooped on the Apple supplier in July,
agreeing to pay $32 billion in cash for a company that it hopes
will remain at the forefront of digital innovation.
ARM said that more than 95 percent of the votes cast on
Tuesday approved the takeover.
Seeking to win political backing and smooth the path for the
deal, the Japanese company's charismatic leader Masayoshi Son
spoke to British Prime Minister Theresa May shortly before the
deal was announced to allay concerns that it would be bad for
the British technology sector.
SoftBank, which is paying a 43 percent premium, has promised
to at least double ARM's workforce in Britain over the next five
years, keep its headquarters in Cambridge and retain its
partnership-based business model and culture.
The commitments will be the first test of new takeover rules
that make such pledges binding. The rules were introduced after
Pfizer attempted to buy Britain's AstraZeneca in 2014.
ARM Chairman Stuart Chambers said that SoftBank's guarantees
on jobs and investment were legal commitments, not merely "nice
ideas and promises and intents".
"If you look at the post-offer undertakings that SoftBank
has made, they are extremely strong, they are virtually
unprecedented," he told Reuters after Tuesday's shareholder
meeting in London.
Chief Executive Simon Segars, who will stay with the
company, said that SoftBank shared ARM's long-term view on
investment, including retaining and developing the engineers who
were essential to ARM's success.
"We are not going anywhere, we are still going to be at the
heart of British technology. We are growing globally because we
are a global business," he said.
"This represents an exciting new chapter for ARM, and an
ability to really grow and do everything we were doing and do
more and do it faster."
Some remained unconvinced, however. Paul Myners, a former
British financial services minister, said the sale was more
evidence of the City's predilection to "sell at a reasonable
premium, get out, don't invest for the future, don't back the
British economy".
"This is a business that is at the heart of the ecosystem of
modern technology, the internet of things, an area in which we
lead," he told BBC radio on Tuesday, adding that it would not
have been possible to sell ARM in 60 days had it been an
American, German, French or Japanese company.
"We will not have world-beating companies if we continue to
sell out our leaders at such an early stage," he said.
