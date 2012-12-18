ARM security improvement to speed mobile e-commerce

LONDON Dec 18 British chip designer ARM
Holdings and its partners Gemalto and Giesecke &
Devrient have launched a new security standard for smartphones
that can speed up e-commerce transactions.
Trustonic, a joint venture between the companies formed in
April, said the security standard could be built into every
level of a device, from the chip through the operating system to
applications.
Ben Cade, Trustonic's chief executive, said it would
eliminate the need for third-party devices, like bank card
readers and secure ID tags, and enable content to be shared
easily between devices.
He said the technology could reduce the time needed for an
e-commerce transaction on a smartphone to seven seconds from the
two and a half minutes typical today.
"It will enable us to trust our smart connected devices to
protect us as they deliver essential services and innovative
user experiences," he said.
Security is becoming increasingly important for smartphone
users as more operations move from PCs to mobile devices.
Trustonic has signed up partners ranging from chipmakers
NVIDIA and Samsung Electronics to payments
company Mastercard and content provider 20th Century Fox
Home Entertainment, Cade said.