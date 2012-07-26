版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 26日 星期四 20:51 BJT

Investcorp plans sale of insulation maker Armacell -sources

| LONDON, July 26

LONDON, July 26 Private equity group Investcorp is considering the sale of Armacell, one of the world's leading makers of insulation materials, aiming to capitalise on the growing need for energy efficient products, people familiar with the situation said.

A sale of the company could attract large industrials groups like 3M and fetch Investcorp more than 300 million euros ($364 million), two of the people said.

A sale of Armacell, which was spun off by Armstrong World Industries in 2000 and now has some 2,500 employees worldwide, could also attract the likes of rubber and polymers maker Hutchinson Worldwide and foams and plastics group UFP Technologies, the people said.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐